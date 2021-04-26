Watch
Mexican Consulate to host COVID vaccination site April 27

The city of Las Vegas and the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) are teaming up to provide a COVID-19 vaccination site April 27 at the Mexican Consulate, located at 823 S. Sixth St.

Those interested in scheduling the two-dose Moderna vaccine that will be available at this site can visit their website.

Click “Schedule An Appointment” and follow the prompts. Select the date you want and continue to follow the prompts to select the Mexican Consulate location.

The pop-up site will operate April 27 from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

For assistance scheduling a vaccination appointment, individuals also may call 1-800-401-0946.

The Health District also is providing several other vaccination sites throughout the city and additional information can be found here.

