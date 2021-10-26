Many Nevadans may not realize they are eligible for extra protection against COVID through a booster

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Millions of vaccinated Americans and thousands of Nevadans are eligible for a COVID vaccine booster shot to provide extra protection against severe disease and hospitalization.

Pop-up vaccine sites, doctors offices, and pharmacies have combined to offer hundreds of sites to get the shot.

Anyone over the age 65 is eligible, people age 18 to 64 who have underlying conditions are eligible, and people who work jobs that are considered high risk, police officers, healthcare workers, hospitality workers, and many more are being offered an extra shot in Nevada.

For a full list of occupations with eligibility visit the Southern Nevada Health District website.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said the agency has already cleared the mixing of vaccine types for booster shots.

"For a vast majority of people who did very well with the original vaccine it's just fine for them to go ahead and get that original vaccine again," she said, "but there may be people may have preference to get something else. We encourage them to discuss it with their physician or pharmacist."

A limited study found a second shot of the Johnson and Johnson Vaccine increased antibody levels by four times, with Pfizer the increase over J&J was 35 times, and for Moderna researchers found a 76 fold antibody spike over a single J&J shot.

People are urged to get a booster two months after receiving a J&J vaccine, and six months after completing a course of Moderna or Pfizer vaccines.

The FDA Advisory Committee is meeting Tuesday afternoon to decide whether to recommend Pfizer vaccines for kids between five and 11 years old.

"If you look at the data that's been made public and announced by the company, the data look good as to the efficacy and the safety," Dr. Anthony fauci said. "It's entirely possible, if not very likely, that vaccines will be available for children from five to 11 within the first week or two of November.""

Kids over 12 have been cleared to get the vaccine since May.