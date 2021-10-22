Nevada, others in Western state pact approve mixing COVID-19 booster shots

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In a press release sent by Governor Steve Sisolak’s office on Friday, The Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup announced it has completed its review of the federal process and has recommended a booster dose for recipients of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

The western states included in the pact are Nevada, California, Oregon and Washington.

Recipients of the Moderna vaccine may receive a booster shot six months after completing their primary vaccination series, and recipients of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine may receive a booster shot two months after receiving their first dose.

The statement also said that the group also approved the “mix-and-match” strategy, endorsed by the FDA and CDC. This allows anyone qualifying for a booster to receive any of the FDA-approved vaccines. Individuals may receive either the same or a different COVID-19 vaccine, depending on advice from a health care provider, individual preference, availability or convenience.

Washington, Oregon, and Nevada joined California’s COVID-19 Scientific Safety Review Workgroup in October 2020. The workgroup, made up of nationally-acclaimed scientists with expertise in immunization and public health, has concurrently and independently reviewed the FDA’s actions related to COVID-19 vaccines. It will continue to evaluate other COVID-19 vaccines as they go through the federal process.