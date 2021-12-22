'Magic Mike Live' cancels Las Vegas performances due to COVID-19 cases

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Upcoming performances of "Magic Mike Live" have been canceled due to COVID

The show made the announcement Wednesday on its social media.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION -

CANCELED PERFORMANCES pic.twitter.com/udQ0T7Whjx — Magic Mike Live (@magicmikelive) December 22, 2021

Wednesday and Thursday performances were canceled after some company members tested positive for COVID-19 and said canceling a performance was their very last option.

Ticket providers will contact anyone with tickets about how to rebook for new shows, according to show representatives.

"Magic Mike Live" performs at the SAHARA Las Vegas and currently Sunday's show remains on its schedule.