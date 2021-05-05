Last day to receive vaccine at CSN North Las Vegas site is May 14

There is still time to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the CSN North Las Vegas vaccination POD before the site closes May 14.

Appointments and walk-in spots are available for the remainder of this week and Tuesday-Friday next week.

The site is open from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The City of North Las Vegas is transitioning to operating additional neighborhood pop-up clinics in a focused effort to continue meeting community members whey they are. Pop-up clinics in each of the City Council wards will be announced soon.

Since starting its vaccination program in January, the City of North Las Vegas has placed an emphasis on improving access to COVID-19 vaccines for residents living in undervaccinated and vulnerable communities.

The City's ongoing efforts and events include:

- Pop-up vaccination sites in under-vaccinated areas, including the valley's first drive-thru POD at City Hall,

- In-home vaccinations for the homebound,

- Pop-up vaccine appointment registration sites at neighborhood grocery stores and other businesses,

- Partnership with Lyft to give residents in need free rides to vaccination appointments,

- Bilingual phone calls to residents in the targeted ZIP codes,

- Bilingual emails to residents in the targeted ZIP codes,

- Public service announcements in English and Spanish on community radio stations and in grocery stores in under-vaccinated areas,

- Working with federal and state delegation, including Congressman Steven Horsford, to reach constituents and secure additional doses of vaccine for Nevada.

To date, the City of North Las Vegas has administered over 85,000 shots as part of its vaccination efforts, including at targeted pop-up clinics for first and second doses at Rose Gardens Senior Apartments, Owens Senior Apartments, MLK Senior Center, EMS Training Center of Southern Nevada and Neighborhood Recreation Center.

For those who prefer to schedule a specific time at the CSN North Las Vegas vaccination site, appointments can be made online or by calling 1-800-401-0946.