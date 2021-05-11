Las Vegas resorts relaxing rules for masks at pools

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Some Las Vegas hotel-casinos are relaxing the rules about masks at pools.

MGM Resorts has updated its guidance on its website to indicate that fully vaccinated guests are not required to wear masks while seated in their lounge chairs at the pool. Guests are still being encouraged to wear masks while walking inside public spaces and outdoors on the pool deck.

Wynn Resorts has also confirmed that it has updated their guidelines to match the current direction from regulators.

Additionally, the Cosmopolitan Las Vegas has confirmed that guests are not required to wear masks while seated in their socially distanced lounge chairs. They are also not required to wear masks while eat or drinking or actively swimming in the resort’s pool. Guests are still required to wear masks while walking around the general pool area.

At this time, Caesars Entertainment has not updated the mask rule for pools on its website. 13 Action News is still waiting for a reply to an inquiry about new rules.

Gov. Sisolak updated Nevada’s mask mandate last week to align with the CDC’s new guidance that says fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks outdoors.

It is not known if the resorts are requiring its guests to provide evidence of vaccination.