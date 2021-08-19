Las Vegas reacts to the newly announced COVID booster shot

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Federal approval was made Wednesday for COVID-19 booster shots.

That means those with the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines will have to get another shot to keep themselves as protected as possible against the Delta variant.

"If I need a third one, fine," said Courtney, a Las Vegas local. "I'll go get it if it helps me and it helps other people."

"I mean, come on. We were told the first, second, and now we need a booster?" said Elliot, another local. "What's after that?"

Booster shots are not unheard of. In fact, several viruses such as measles and chickenpox require multiple shots. We just commonly get them when we're children.

"Your immune system doesn't stay constant over time," said Brian Labus, an infectious disease epidemiologist and professor at UNLV. "Just like the virus doesn't stay constant. So, your protection can wear off some overtime."

Most of the people getting infected are unvaccinated, and the vaccine reduces the likelihood of infection and severe symptoms.

But the announcement that a vaccine booster is now needed still has our neck of the woods divided.

"I didn't get it at first because I was more worried about it when it first came out," said Sarah. "But after I've seen everything that's happened, I'm like, 'Ah, no big deal.'"

"I mean, if you can tell me there's an alternative and it's a very clean vaccine after testing of several years--I might consider it," said Elliot.

"People are going to be stubborn no matter what," said Courtney. "If they're not going to get it, they're not going to get it. But I think for the people who are like me, who are willing to get it and don't care, it's no problem."

The Southern Nevada Health District told us that these third shots would be handled the same way as the first two and that our existing clinics will be ready.

"It's just one more thing we have to deal with, but it's what we have to do to protect the population," said Labus.

Pending authorization from the FDA, COVID-19 booster shots will be offered in the US on Sept. 20.