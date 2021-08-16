Watch
Las Vegas police department loses another officer to COVID

Another Las Vegas-area officer has died of COVID-19.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Another Las Vegas-area officer has died of COVID-19.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officer Phil Closi died of complications from the virus last week, according to the Las Vegas Police Protective Association.

Closi was a 21-year veteran and worked out of the Convention Center Area Command. He leaves behind a wife, son and daughter.

The LVPPA says Closi will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Closi is the third officer to die of COVID in Southern Nevada.

