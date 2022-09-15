Las Vegas medical experts say we have entered a temporary COVID immunity

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Local medical experts say we are starting to see a significant shift in coronavirus in Southern Nevada.

For more than two years of the ongoing pandemic, we went from wearing masks to not being able to gather with others and even having to work from home to slow the spread of the virus, but the COVID factor in Clark County may have turned a corner.

"That confers some degree of immunity for a short period of time"

Dr. Marc Kahn, the Dean of the School of Medicine at UNLV believes we may have found immunity in Clark County, thanks to two possible factors; infections and vaccinations.

While it is an exciting development, Dr. Kahn says the newfound immunity is likely temporary. Especially if a new variant of the virus is introduced once again into our community.

“I think one of the important features is how many of the active cases are being reported,” Dr. Khan said.

The CDC says the entire state of Nevada has maintained a low community level of COVID-19 since July.

In a map released by the CDC last week. It shows Nevada is completely green, which is the lowest indicator, but when you look at a sampling of counties in neighboring states.

Such Kern County in California, Apache County in Arizona, and Malheur County in Oregon are still showing high community levels of the virus. The low levels in Nevada make Kert Kley feel better about his choice not to vaccinate. He says he believed mother nature would solve the problem.

"I think this is great that it's starting to happen to get rid of this terrible disease that has caused so much damage," Kley said.

A recent study of valley wastewater, performed by UNLV scientists back in early September, shows the levels of COVID-19 in our waste collected throughout the valley are also low another good sign. But Dr. Khan says we can't get comfortable.

“We can't let our guard down because we don't know how many people actually have the virus,” said Dr. Khan.

He is advising everyone to get the new booster shot designed to protect against the omicron variant. It is something Christina Lewis is already planning on doing in two weeks. She says she never wants to have COVID again.

"I just want to make sure that we are covered because it is our responsibility to take care of the next generation of people," Lewis said.