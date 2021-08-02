Las Vegas father of 5 dies from COVID, told fiance' he should have gotten vaccinated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — COVID doesn’t seem to be slowing down in Nevada with the Delta variant leading the way.

The Silver State is averaging more than a thousand new cases a day as the calendar turns to August while just a month ago that number wasn't even 500.

CORONAVIRUS: Nevada reports 1,310 new cases, 12 new deaths

Currently, 1,100 people are in the hospital fighting the virus.

Doctors say the overwhelming majority of hospitalizations and new cases are those who are not vaccinated.

And behind those numbers are real people.

Michael Freedy, 39, was a father of five who recently died in Las Vegas with one of his last texts to his fiancé reading “I should have gotten the damn vaccine.”

"A small fever, sick for a day, is better than having your loved ones have to bury you," said Freedy's fiance' Jessica DuPreez.