Las Vegas community health centers to receive over $7M in funding

Today Rep. Dina Titus of Nevada’s First Congressional District announced that community health centers in Las Vegas will receive over $7 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan:

“I’m pleased to announce that community health centers in Las Vegas will receive more than $7 million in American Rescue Plan funding,” said Congresswoman Titus (NV-1). “These resources will be used to more quickly vaccinate the most vulnerable in our community, expand access to COVID-19 testing, and deliver treatment to those who are battling the virus. The American Rescue Plan will directly help Southern Nevadans get vaccinated so that we can crush this virus, save lives, and get our economy back on track.”

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is investing more than $6 billion from the American Rescue Plan into nearly 1,400 community health centers across the country.

More than 91% of health center patients are individuals or families living at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines, and more than 60% are racial or ethnic minorities.

The awards to Las Vegas include:

- $2,826,500 to the Southern Nevada Health District

- $1,827,750 to FirstMed Health and Wellness Center

- $1,477,125 to First Person Care Clinic

- $892,125 to Silver State Health Services