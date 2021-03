LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The City of Henderson is opening a COVID-19 vaccination site at the Heritage Park Senior Facility.

It will be open to all Nevada residents who are eligible to get the vaccine.

RELATED: COVID-19 Vaccines and What You Need To Know

If you need to get your first dose you can schedule an appointment anytime between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Appointments for second dose vaccines will also be scheduled there.