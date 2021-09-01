Henderson Chamber of Commerce discusses plans for continued economic growth

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The City of Henderson seems to be bouncing back from the financial hit it took during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re still kind of climbing back to what it looked like in 2019 but we are in a good spot,” John Restrepo, the principal of RCG Economics, said.

Mike PeQueen, the managing director at Hightower Las Vegas said one of the bigger challenges right now is finding people to fill job openings.

“We need to see good jobs being offered and we need to see people applying for those jobs. We know we have more to do in order to get our economy back to where it was,” PeQueen said.

Restrepo said there’s an upside to all of the growth the City of Henderson is currently experiencing like quality of life, the proximity to California, and improvements in the education system.

“You have to balance the positives and negatives to get a really clear picture of the future. We want to see economic growth, but growth also creates traffic. It creates demand on the pricing of housing. Things like water could be an issue, air quality, price of land, that’s kind of the downside,” Restrepo said.