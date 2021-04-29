Health officials: Some not getting second COVID-19 vaccine dose

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Health officials in Southern Nevada say some people are not getting the second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

“Many have different reasons why they are not getting that second dose,” says JoAnn Rupiper, Southern Nevada Health District.

The Southern Nevada Health District estimates that the number of people in Clark County completing their COVID-19 vaccination within the recommended time frame is just over 84%

The district says there are multiple factors that may lead to someone not getting the second shot, like issues with transportation or fear of side effects.

“Even if they are not really related to the vaccine but occurred at the same time, they may be less likely to get the second dose,” says Rupiper.

As of Wednesday, almost half of those 16 years of age and older in Clark County have received at least one dose.

“If you’re going to get one dose, it is important to finish the series,” says Dr. Daliah Wachs.

As the bright lights, traffic and tourists return to the Las Vegas Strip, Dr. Wachs says if you’re in the Las Vegas valley you need to finish the process.

“As we are starting to attract international travel we could be vulnerable,” says Dr. Wachs.

If variants continue to emerge in the future, Dr. Wachs says you'll need to be able to give the virus al the fight you've got.

The first dose starts building protection from the virus that causes COVID-19, as the second dose gives the most protection that the vaccine has to offer.

“Because the majority of the population is not enthusiastic about the vaccine to begin with and they went and they did it, then to go a second time may take a little more prodding,” says Dr. Wachs