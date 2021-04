LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Currently, the Southern Nevada Health District says more than 1.4 million COVID-19 shots have been given in Clark County.

Almost 47% of people in Clark County who are 16 years and older have received at least one dose.

Health officials say once 60% of the population has received one dose, social distancing and capacity restrictions will be removed.

That is about 1.1 million people in Clark County.