Gov. Steve Sisolak gets COVID-19 booster shot, thanks nurse who administered it and UMC staff

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Gov. Steve Sisolak shared photographs and thank yous on Twitter Wednesday after getting his COVID-19 booster shot at University Medical Center.

Sisolak thanked the nurse who administered his shot and the staff at UMC saying:

Today, I got my COVID-19 booster shot and I encourage all Nevadans, if you are eligible, to get yours too! Thank you to nurse Xochitl Kambak for administering my shot and all of the staff at for your continued care to Nevadans - Thank you! @UMCSN

The governor also encouraged all eligible Nevadans to get their booster shot as well.

According to the Immunize Nevada, those who received a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine are eligible for a booster shot if they are:

65+

18+ living in a long-term care facility

18+ with underlying medical conditions (e.g. cancer, CKD, lung disease, diabetes, pregnancy, smoker, heart disease, HIV, etc.)

18+ who live or work in high-risk settings (e.g. healthcare workers, teachers, daycare staff, grocery workers people in shelters or prisons, etc.)

Those who received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine are eligible for a booster if:

18+ and it’s been two months since your vaccine was originally administered

For more information on booster shots visit nvcovidfighter.org

