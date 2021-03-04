Nevada Gov. Sisolak: 5K+ lives lost to COVID-19; honors those lost

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak is marking the loss of more than 5,000 Nevadans due to COVID-19 by asking all Nevadans to participate in a moment of silence or lighting of a candle in honor of the lives lost at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Additionally, the governor has ordered the flags of the state of Nevada to be flown at half-staff at the state Capitol and state public buildings and grounds until sunset on March 5.

Finally, Gov. Sisolak released a video tribute for the more than 5,000 Nevadans who have passed away due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

In the video, Gov. Sisolak and first lady Kathy Sisolak participated in a candlelight vigil with Maj. Gen. Ondra L. Berry from the Nevada National Guard, Debra Adornetto-Garcia, chief nursing officer of Renown Health, and Dr. Tony Slonim, president and CEO of Renown Health.

“The lighting of the candles symbolizes the spirits that will continue to live on and give us hope among the darkness. As we acknowledge the scale of this tragedy that grips our state, I ask Nevadans to keep in your hearts those who have passed away and the families that have been affected by this virus,” said Gov. Sisolak. “To the families and loved ones, Kathy and I send our love and condolences to you and know that our State will forever keep their legacy and their memory near our hearts.”

Gov. Sisolak’s full video of the candlelight vigil can be found here.

