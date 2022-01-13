Gov. Sisolak 'disappointed' with Supreme Court blocking vaccine-or-test mandate for US businesses

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Gov. Steve Sisolak said he is "disappointed" with the Supreme Court decision to block vaccine-or-test mandates for U.S. businesses and continues to encourage people to get vaccinated.

He also points to more testing availability as a way to monitor and mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

RELATED: Supreme Court blocks vaccine-or-test mandate for US businesses

"Please, if you are sick, or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, seek a COVID-19 test. The State is working hand-in-hand with federal and local partners to ensure more testing is available every day," he said, while also encouraging vaccines and booster shots.

Sisolak made the remarks on Thursday during a press call announcing hundreds of thousands of at-home COVID-19 tests coming to the state. He says they will be shipping tests directly to community partners in an effort to get them to the people in the community more quickly.

RELATED: Gov. Sisolak's COVID update: Nevada orders 500K at-home tests to 'stop the spread'

Shortly before the call began, the Supreme Court stopped the Biden administration from enforcing the requirement that employees at large businesses be vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing and wear a mask on the job.

At the same time, the court is allowing the administration to proceed with a vaccine mandate for most health care workers in the U.S.

RELATED: Find a COVID-19 test in the Las Vegas area

The unsigned opinion says the Occupational Safety and Health Administration has the power to regulate occupational dangers but not the power to regulate public health more broadly.

The governor went on to say he is "pleased" with the court's decision to allow a mandate for most health care workers to move forward.

WATCH FULL | Gov. Sisolak discusses COVID tests in Nevada, SCOTUS' vaccine-or-test decision

For information on testing in Southern Nevada visit ktnv.com/Covid.

