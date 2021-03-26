Menu

Free COVID-19 testing on April 7 at Allegiant Stadium

Jason Harvey, Chief Photographer, KTNV
Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada as seen in July 2020
Allegiant Stadium is located next to the Las Vegas Strip
Posted at 10:11 AM, Mar 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-26 13:11:34-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Southern Nevada Health District is offering free COVID-19 testing after Spring Break on April 7 at Allegiant Stadium.

According to a tweet by the Clark County School District, the testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Allegiant Stadium Gate 10.

COVID-19 Vaccines and What You Need To Know

The whole family is welcome and SNHD will be conducting the tests.

