Free COVID-19 testing on April 7 at Allegiant Stadium

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Southern Nevada Health District is offering free COVID-19 testing after Spring Break on April 7 at Allegiant Stadium.

According to a tweet by the Clark County School District, the testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Allegiant Stadium Gate 10.

The whole family is welcome and SNHD will be conducting the tests.