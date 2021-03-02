Essential charities in Las Vegas ready to receive COVID-19 vaccine

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Some essential charities are not only ready for the COVID-19 vaccine, but they’re ready to keep serving the community.

Tuesday is a big day for Brooke Neubauer and her nonprofit organization The Just One Project, which is a mobile food pantry.

“My job is very essential, I have to serve,” said Neubauer.

Being part of the state’s Frontline Supply Chain and Logistics group means her nonprofit can now get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We all aim to serve and do our best in the community and you really cannot do that if you’re putting people at risk,” said Neubauer.

Neubauer says this will make huge strides for all essential charities across the state.

“We’re hosting our first fundraiser in April, and we are so excited to bring everybody together to do that, so we hope everyone gets vaccinated,” said Neubauer.

The Just One Project partners up with Project Marilyn in Las Vegas to give out feminine hygiene supplies, as well.

While COVID-19 cases continue to drop in Nevada, the CDC Director said Monday that recent drops in COVID-19 cases in the U.S appear to be stalling.

“Please hear me clearly, at this level of cases with variants spreading, we stand to completely lose the hard-earned ground we have gained,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

This is all the more reason Dr. Jerry Reeves with the Clark County Medical Society believes that the state’s vaccine rollout needs to continue at full speed.

“Our challenge is that we still don’t have enough of our population who have been vaccinated so it's still too easy for it to spread,” said Dr. Reeves.