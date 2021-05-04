Educators reflect on past year for Teacher Appreciation Week

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The past year has brought many challenges for teachers in the Las Vegas Valley, but many have been able to weather through them in order to educate their students.

With Teacher Appreciation Week underway nationwide, we'll be hearing from various CCSD teachers on how they were able to overcome obstacles in order to teach our kids and how they feel getting recognized for their work.

Since 1984, the National Parent Teacher Association has designated one week in May as a special time to honor teachers.