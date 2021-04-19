CCSD registration for 2021-22 school year now open

Online registration for Clark County School District (CCSD) students for the 2021-22 school year is now open.

The school year will open with students attending full-time face-to-face five days a week at all schools. Families who wish to continue with distance education will need to opt-in for distance education.

The deadline to opt-in for full-time distance education is May 21 to allow schools time to plan staffing for the upcoming school year.

Late requests for full-time distance education will be based on available space at each school.

2021-22 school year registration process

Parents should note that the 2021-22 school year is scheduled to begin on Aug. 9.

Families new to CCSD may begin their registration process online.

Families with currently enrolled students can complete registration using Parent Portal via Infinite Campus.

Parents or guardians who already have an Infinite Campus account will see an announcement through the Parent Portal and a link connecting them to the 2021-22 registration page.

Families should note that they are able to access Distance Education resources and CCSD K – 12 Student Code of Conduct on Infinite Campus. Families with multiple children will also see an option in certain areas to copy the responses from one child to the next, speeding up the process. Families can use a computer or a mobile device to complete registration.

To find out which school a student is zoned for, parents/guardians may visit their website.

For details regarding registration requirements, parents/guardians may visit here.

Distance Education

Before opting in to full-distance education, parents and guardians are asked to carefully review the distance education information provided during the registration process.

Students opting in to full-time distance education will be expected to meet the following expectations:

- Students will be required to attend and have their cameras on for the full duration of real-time sessions during the school’s instructional day. Students may use the blurred background function.

- Kindergarten - 2nd grade will have a minimum of 60-90 minutes of real-time sessions daily.

- 3rd - 5th grade will have a minimum of 90-120 minutes of real-time sessions daily.

- Middle and High School will have a minimum of 60-90 minutes of real-time sessions per week per course.

- Full-time distance education elementary students must have an adult at home readily available to support their learning.

- Students will be required to attend school face-to-face for designated activities and assessments. District transportation will not be provided for these activities.

All full-time distance education requests are subject to approval by the school principal.

Parents/guardians are asked to consider the following information when selecting full-time distance education:

- Students may be required to remain in full-time distance education for the entire academic school year.

- If a full-time distance education student begins to struggle, intervention meetings may be conducted with the student and parent/guardian, and the student may be required to attend school for face-to-face instruction.

- Students participating in full-time distance education may be required to participate in curricular instructional activities at the school campus (i.e., tutoring, projects, and performances). Students will be required to attend school face-to-face for designated assessments. District transportation will not be provided for these activities.

- Students with an Individualized Education Program (IEP) may need to attend therapy and related services at the school.

- Only students may participate in the real-time sessions. If a parent/guardian has a question or needs assistance, please email the teacher outside of class or contact the counselor to arrange a parent-teacher conference.

- Based on teacher licensure requirements, classroom capacity, and students served through the different instructional models, there will be limitations for parents/guardians to change their student(s) to a different instructional model once selected.

- A student participating in full-time distance education who qualifies for free and reduced lunch, may receive meals at the school at no cost. The student must eat their meals at the school during the school's designated meal serving times per the National School Lunch Program.

- There may be unique situations at schools in which the number of students registering for full-time distance education and the allocated teacher units at a school will require students to register for full-time distance education at Nevada Learning Academy.

- Parents/Guardians wanting an independently paced distance education program may register for Nevada Learning Academy.

- Some courses/classes may not be offered through full-time distance education.

- Successful candidates for full-time distance education have demonstrated

positive attendance and grades during the previous quarter of school. All full-time distance education requests are subject to approval by the school principal.

