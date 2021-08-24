Digging deeper at police COVID-19 transparency

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — They are often only a few feet sometimes only a few inches away from people. Police officers who put themselves in harm’s way every day are dying from COVID-19. Hundreds of officers around the country have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began last year. That’s sparked questions on whether police departments are being transparent when it comes to releasing the number of COVID-19 cases hitting their agencies and how many officers are vaccinated.

Police officers have been up close and personal with the community during the pandemic responding to calls and making arrests. This also brings risks of exposure for officers.

The Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) says more than 550 officers have died from COVID-19 since last year.

The Las Vegas Metro Police Department says their officers have a right to privacy and federal law limits what an employer can reveal about an employee’s medical condition. The agency goes on to say any decision to donate and help the officers who died from COVID-19 is up to the donor and it’s up to the family of an officer to decide whether to disclose more information.

The city of Henderson says it’s voluntary for city employees to share their vaccination cards and didn’t have a figure on how many Henderson Police officers got the shot. The city did say none of their officers have died from COVID-19.

North Las Vegas Police Department says it does not keep track of employee vaccination records either. The agency credits proactive procedures throughout the pandemic for having no employees dying from COVID-19.

The FOP represents more than 300,000 officers around the country and Is recommending officers get the vaccine saying the science is compelling, but it remains a personal choice.

The Las Vegas Police Protective Association also agreeing saying it is up to an individual officer to make an informed decision whether they want to be vaccinated or not.