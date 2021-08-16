COVID-19 taking a toll on law enforcement nationwide

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An unavoidable risk. The pandemic creating many challenges for police officers on how they do their jobs COVID-19 has taken a toll on law enforcement nationwide, with the virus now taking more officer’s lives than all shootings in 2020 and so far this year.

The Officer Down Memorial Page has listed 240 officers dying from COVID-19 in the line of duty, more than five times than gunfire in 2020. In 2021, 97 officers have died from COVID-19, more than double from shooting deaths.

Steve Grammas, president of the Las Vegas Police Protective Association says the nature of police work creates the risk. Officers are unable to work from home like other occupations.

“It used to be that the things we’re worried about were people fighting with us, people shooting at us. Now we got to worry about this invisible “suspect” in relation to police work," he said.

North Las Vegas police in a statement says it has taken steps to protect their officers:

"The North Las Vegas Police Department strives to keep our personnel and community members safe. We continue to follow state mandates, which require all employees, regardless of vaccine status, to wear face coverings while in an indoor public space. Additionally, throughout the pandemic, the North Las Vegas Police Department has proactively paused the practice of assigning two officers to a patrol vehicle, which will continue in most cases. We will continue to follow local, state and federal guidelines as we serve our community," Alexander Cuevas, public information officer for NLVPD, said.