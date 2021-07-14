Clark County School District to submit upcoming school year in-person learning plan

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Getting kids back in the class amid a pandemic – that’s what the Clark County School District is looking at doing with the upcoming school year.

CCSD must submit its in-person learning plan to the Nevada Department of Education Wednesday.

PREVIOUS: Clark County School District in-person learning now includes all middle, high school grade levels

And we have a few details about what’s inside:

School staff will be required to wear a mask indoors if they’re not vaccinated. They’ll also have to wear it on school buses.

Masks are required for fourth and fifth graders but optional for other students who have been vaccinated.

More than 221 thousand students have signed up for in-person learning, and about 11 thousand will continue distance learning.