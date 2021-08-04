Clark County School District Supt. Jara says schools on track for return to classroom

CLARK COUNTY (KTNV) — The first day of school for Clark County School District students is Monday and Supt. Dr. Jesus Jara says he is confident the district will keep that start date, even as COVID-19 cases spike across the valley.

"Our number one priority is to make sure that we have children in classrooms with our teachers and our educators, with our building leaders," said Supt. Jara. "I trust them that they're going to follow the protocols and we're going to have school."

"Everybody is so excited around what we're doing, bringing our kids back," he said. "And that should be the focus of our work."

Dr. Jara also says student-athletes in high-risk sports including soccer, football and volleyball will be tested for COVID-19 each week.