Clark County School District says next school year will be full-time in-person

CCSD plans for in-person learning for the next school year, however parents can still choose to have their student learn from home.
Posted at 9:05 PM, Apr 19, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District has opened registration for the upcoming school year and says it will be full-time in-person instruction.

The announcement came this afternoon as district officials say the school year will open with students attending full-time 5 days a week at all schools.

However, if parents wish to continue with distance learning they will have that option.
CCSD says parents who would like to opt-in for distance education must let the district know by May 21.

