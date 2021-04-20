Clark County School District says next school year will be full-time in-person

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District has opened registration for the upcoming school year and says it will be full-time in-person instruction.

The announcement came this afternoon as district officials say the school year will open with students attending full-time 5 days a week at all schools.

RELATED: Will distance learning continue to be an option for Clark County School District?

However, if parents wish to continue with distance learning they will have that option.

CCSD says parents who would like to opt-in for distance education must let the district know by May 21.