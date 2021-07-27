Watch
Local NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Clark County School District announces change to mask policy

items.[0].image.alt
Joe Bartels, Reporter, KTNV
The Clark County School District is the nation's fifth largest school district with more than 320,000 enrolled students as of 2020.
The Clark County School District Headquarters at Sahara and Decatur in Las Vegas as seen in July 2020
Posted at 12:01 PM, Jul 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-27 15:08:05-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District has announced a change to its mask policy. They sent the following to parents:

The District is committed to opening schools for all students as safely as possible for in-person learning for the 2021-2022 school year. As a result of the current high transmission rates of COVID-19 and in alignment with the recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Southern Nevada Health District, and the American Academy of Pediatrics, staff will adhere to the following guidelines:

Once again, the District is committed to opening schools for all students for in-person learning, while promoting the health and safety of all students and staff. We will continue to monitor the health data in our community to make informed decisions regarding the implementation of mitigation strategies.

RELATED: CDC to recommend vaccinated people wear masks indoors where virus is surging, reports say

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH