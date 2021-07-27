Clark County School District announces change to mask policy

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District has announced a change to its mask policy. They sent the following to parents:

The District is committed to opening schools for all students as safely as possible for in-person learning for the 2021-2022 school year. As a result of the current high transmission rates of COVID-19 and in alignment with the recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Southern Nevada Health District, and the American Academy of Pediatrics, staff will adhere to the following guidelines:

All students and staff are required to wear face masks indoors, unless medical or developmental conditions prohibit use.

All students and staff must wear face masks on all District buses, unless medical or developmental conditions prohibit use.

If an individual who is eligible wants to acquire a COVID-19 vaccination, please refer to the information located at https://media.southernnevadahealthdistrict.org/download/COVID-19/resources/Clark-County-Vaccination-Sites.pdf.

Once again, the District is committed to opening schools for all students for in-person learning, while promoting the health and safety of all students and staff. We will continue to monitor the health data in our community to make informed decisions regarding the implementation of mitigation strategies.

