Masks remain for those indoors in Clark County, Nevada health response team says

CARSON CITY (KTNV) — The Nevada Health Response provided an update on county risk levels as posted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday.

Officials say Esmeralda County is continuing to be listed as low risk of transmission by the CDC, so vaccinated individuals will not have to use masks in indoor settings.

Additionally, White Pine County is listed as low and Storey County is listed as the moderate risk of transmission. If they continue to sustain the moderate or low risk of transmission for another week, all vaccinated individuals will not have to use masks in indoor settings, according to the Nevada Health Response team.

All other Nevada counties are listed as having a high or substantial risk of transmission by the CDC and must continue to use masks in indoor settings. Clark County is listed as a substantial risk of transmission, an improvement from high transmission in previous weeks.

CORONAVIRUS: Nevada's 14-day test positivity rate is currently 7.2%

The health team says to be able to lessen mask restrictions, counties must remain at low or moderate transmission, as defined by the CDC, for two weeks in a row.

Low transmission is defined as having less than 10 new cases per 100,000 persons in the past seven days and less than 5% of tests resulting in positive cases in the past 7 days.

Moderate is between 10 and 49.99 new cases per 100,000 in the past seven days and between 5 and 7.99% of tests resulted in positive cases in the past seven days.

The CDC recommended that everyone, including fully vaccinated individuals, wear a mask in public indoor settings in counties with substantial or high transmission.

