Clark County COVID hospitalizations highest since pandemic's start, staffing at 'crisis' status

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County is experiencing the highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the pandemic began, according to a report from the Nevada Hospital Association.

The report says staffing remains in "crisis status" for the third consecutive week, citing workers who are sick or forced to isolate themselves as a contributing problem.

The association has formally asked for staffing help from Gov. Steve Sisolak's office and says there is no timeline for when government assistance will arrive.

Around 43% of the hospitalized patients with COVID-19 are fully vaccinated, the NHA says.

Around 98% of hospital beds in Clark County are currently occupied due to COVID as well as other illnesses, the report says. Occupancy rates have been changed from "watch" to "warning."

There is some good news, though. The report says wastewater monitoring indicates the rate of omicron spread is starting to recede, according to Clark County.

On Wednesday, the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,852 confirmed and suspected hospitalizations statewide.

This comes as testing for COVID-19 has also increased in recent weeks. Two new drive-thru sites have opened up at Texas Station and Fiesta Henderson — both require an appointment and can be made on INeedACovid19Test.com.

Texas Station, located on 2101 Texas Star Lane, operates from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Fiesta Henderson, located on 777 W. Lake Mead Parkway, operates from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday through Wednesday.

For more information on testing in the Las Vegas area, visit ktnv.com/COVID.

For the latest numbers on COVID-19 in the county and the state, visit the COVID-19 tracker.