City of North Las Vegas to administer vaccines to residents in need at their homes

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The City of North Las Vegas wants to help vaccinate people who can't leave their homes.

A new program launches on April 5. The city will come to the homes of those in need and administer a free, single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 shot.

This is for residents who are 16 and older. The city also says if you are able to leave your home but don't have transportation, it will help you get to a vaccination site.

To schedule an appointment call 702-623-2136 or visit vaxnlv.com.