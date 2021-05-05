Cinco de Mayo providing needed boost for local restaurants

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Some local restaurants are hoping Cinco de Mayo will represent square-one for a summer spending rebound.

A festive atmosphere returning to Mariposa Cocina and Cocktails. The restaurant is open for Cinco de Mayo to hungry guests.

“I think this is way better than last year’s Cinco de Mayo, considering I really couldn’t leave the house because we were in lockdown.”

Alexis Frank is visiting from Florida. She made sure to have a proper Cinco de Mayo meal.

“It feels amazing because this was the plan for today. Wanted to do tacos and margaritas,” she said.

RELATED STORY: Local chefs team up for special Cinco de Mayo menu at Vegas Test Kitchen

She’s not alone and it comes at a perfect time with loosening restrictions allowing 80 percent capacity. General manager Sean Sullivan says opening the restaurant a few months back in the midst of the pandemic was difficult.

“Weren’t prepared for the 25 percent and a couple of other things that really hurt us like everybody else,” he said.

Now, he’s pulling out the stops with holiday specials having a full bar ready to go while having more tables available. Sullivan says he wants it to be a true reopening that gives the restaurant momentum into the summer.

“Get back a little bit to normal and that’s what we’re trying to sit back and do today,” he said.

Software firm Womply analyzed revenue from local restaurants nationwide, finding Cinco de Mayo to be the third biggest day for revenue after Mother’s Day and Mother’s Day eve in 2018. It’s a 44 percent increase in revenue from a typical day. Sullivan says he expects the same this year.

RELATED STORY: Here's why we celebrate Cinco de Mayo

“It’s kind of like St. Patty’s Day at an Irish bar, where everyone gets to come out and celebrate and have a great time,” he said.

Frank says she’s glad, there’s a closer sense of normal now.

“I’m really excited to see the opening of more places and get back to doing things,” she said.