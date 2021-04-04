Celebrating Easter Sunday safely during the coronavirus pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Unlike Easter 2020, parishioners will be in the pews for Easter services in 2021 as COVID transmission rates plateau below World Health Organization recommendations in Nevada.

The Centers for Disease Control has continued to urge people to resume practicing safety measures to avoid the virus's spread.

According to CDC guideance, vaccinated people can gather together without masks, but everyone should wear masks if any individual in the group has not been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

RELATED: Gov. Sisolak urges Nevadans to celebrate Easter safely

The CDC also indicated Easter egg hunts would be ok if held outdoors with all participants practicing social distancing and mask wearing.