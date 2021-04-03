Watch
Gov. Sisolak urges Nevadans to celebrate Easter safely

Gov. Steve Sisolak is sending a message to all Nevadans ahead of the Easter holiday.
Posted at 11:55 PM, Apr 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-03 02:55:18-04

NEVADA (KTNV) — Gov. Steve Sisolak is sending a message to all Nevadans ahead of the Easter holiday.

He urges everyone to celebrate safely and be mindful of the pandemic.

"This Easter, let us remain mindful of our past, rejoice in our present and continue to stay hopeful for a better future," said Gov. Sisolak. "I hope this weekend you have time to rejoice, reflect and stay safe with your loved ones."

"To all the families that are celebrating this special holiday, Cathy and I would like to wish you a safe and happy Easter."

Gov. Sisolak also reflected back on the past year.

A year ago Easter looked very different. He added the state has come a long way since then.

