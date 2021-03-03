CDC says more than 200 U.S. casinos are 'smoke-free' amid pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says more than 200 commercial and tribal casinos are "smoke-free" amid health concerns during the pandemic.

It is unclear if they will remain smoke-free when other restrictions ease and more people become vaccinated.

CNN reports that Brian King of the CDC’s Office on Smoking and Health said during the CDC’s weekly partner call:

“If all these casinos remain smoke-free even post Covid-19, this could have an immeasurable in terms of not only protecting the public who attend these venues, but also workers who are working eight hours or more per day in these environments."

The group Americans for Nonsmoker’s Rights complied a list of smoke-free gaming properties in the U.S.

According to the nonprofit, Nevada has eight properties on the list, one of which is on the Las Vegas Strip -- Park MGM.

Nevada's gaming properties include:

Fernley Nugget in Fernley

Wa She Shu Casino in Gardnerville

Aces and Ales - Nellis in Las Vegas

Aces and Ales - Tenaya in Las Vegas

Park MGM in Las Vegas

The Sand Dollar Lounge in Las Vegas

Gold 'N Silver Inn in Reno

Reno-Tahoe International Airport Slots in Reno

For the full national list click here.

