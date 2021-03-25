CDC: 'COVID arm' reaction is normal

If you've gotten a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine or know someone who has, you might have noticed a few side effects.

A red, splotchy rash is a reaction some are getting after a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

But this rash also known as "COVID-arm" is normal.

RELATED: COVID-19 Vaccines and What You Need To Know

The CDC also has reports of "COVID arm" reactions and says if you experience this after your first dose you should still get the second one.

A provider may recommend getting the next dose in the opposite arm but again this reaction is normal.