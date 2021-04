BOULDER CITY (KTNV) — Boulder City will no longer offer COVID-19 testing that is run by the city starting next week. You can still get tested at pharmacies and urgent cares.

Officials say they are seeing less and less people being tested in Boulder City.

The final two testing events are happening on Bullock Field Drive near Boulder City Parkway tomorrow and next Tuesday.

You can drive up between 8 a.m. and noon and 1 and 3 p.m.