America on the way to herd immunity

Experts have made it clear that to end the COVID-19 pandemic we need to get vaccinated.

There are still a lot of people who say that's not going to happen, especially young adults.

A CNN poll found 31 percent of adults under the age of 35 don't plan on getting vaccinated.

The reasons vary: some question what's in it for them if nothing changes.

There's also a political divide and an educational divide.

Health experts point to the bigger picture, like long-COVID and the health of others.

Health experts say getting COVID-19 under control means getting herd immunity up to at least 70% of the population.

Right now it's at 30%.