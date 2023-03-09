After 3 years, mask mandate lifted at Sunrise Health hospitals in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At three more Las Vegas area hospitals, you're no longer required to wear a face mask.

Patients and staff have been required to wear masks inside Sunrise Health hospitals for nearly three years. But Wednesday, that mandate was lifted.

"We have been waiting three long years to lose masks, so to see the beautiful faces of my coworkers, I can't even tell you what it does inside," said Jina Dick, intensive medical care coordinator at Southern Hills Hospital.

From watching patients lose their lives to getting bruises on their faces wearing masks up to 12 hours a day, Dick says the days of not being able to get a smile from patients and families are now a thing of the past.

"I think we have seen the light at the end of the tunnel," she said. "We are here."

Starting Wednesday, masks are no longer required at Sunrise Health hospitals, which include Southern Hills, MountainView Hospital and Sunrise Hospital.

Nurse leader Jenny Vercher is taking this victory close and sealing her COVID journal. For nearly three years, she says she wrote down her emotions daily.

Wednesday, she celebrates the end of a dark chapter in the history of health care here in the valley and across the country.

"Certainly, we will still see cold, flu, COVID — all the things, but we don't have to be afraid anymore," Vercher said.

But how do people in our community feel about the drop of this mandate?

"I have a little bit of hesitation with that, because I feel that you still need to protect yourself," said Meika Parker.

Parker said she feels it is too soon to drop mask requirements at hospitals, arguing that places where sick people gather should be protected.

Cybil Bian disagrees.

"It is up to them whether or not they want to force that policy," Bian said. "I'm sure they have enough information on whether or not they should continue."

Ben Rawcliffe, director of critical care, called ICU rooms his second home during the pandemic. He says the removal of masks has a much deeper meaning when it comes to caring for patients.

"A patient being able to smile back to you gives that connection and comfortability when they can open up to you and learn about what they need to heal, how can we care for them together," Rawcliffe said.