Adele concert attendees in Las Vegas need to show proof of vaccination and negative COVID-19 test

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Adele fans going to her concert in Las Vegas will need to show both proof of vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test within 48-hours of the show, according to Ticketmaster.

Tests administered via an at-home kit will not be permitted, the site says.

Adele's residency "Weekends with Adele" begins on Friday at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. That means Wednesday begins the first 48-hour window for a negative test ahead of opening night.

There are a lot of new ways to get tested in the Las Vegas area including two new drive-thru sites at Texas Station located on 2101 Texas Star Lane and Fiesta Henderson on 777 W. Lake Mead Parkway. Appointments are needed at both sites and can be made on INeedACovid19Test.com.

Read the full Ticketmaster update regarding Adele's residency below.

The Event Organizer is requiring all attendees of this event to have been fully vaccinated (14 days past final vaccination shot), AND to have received a negative COVID-19 test within 48-hours of the event. Both proof of vaccination AND proof of a negative test within 48-hours of event is required to enter the event. Proof of vaccination and negative test result must be issued from the healthcare provider performing the vaccination or test. Both documents are required for entry and can be displayed on your smartphone or as physical copies. Tests administered via an at-home kit will not be permitted.



The vaccine requirement will apply to all those who are eligible to receive a vaccine, with no allowance for exemptions per Nevada directives. Any children not eligible for a vaccine will still be required to show proof of negative COVID-19 diagnostic test taken within 48-hours before the event and must wear a mask at the event.



Event entry requirements subject to change.

"Weekends with Adele" will have shows almost every weekend through April 16.

The full schedule is pictured below.

"Weekends with Adele"/Caesars Palace

