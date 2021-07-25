A free car wash and vaccination await people at Oasis Auto Spa

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Oasis Auto Spa in Henderson is getting in on the vaccine incentive push as the Delta Variant of the coronavirus fuels yet another surge in Southern Nevada by offering free car washes with all shots at an event this morning.

The team has partnered with Immunize Nevada to offer all three versions of the vaccine, Phizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson, from 8:00 a.m. to noon at 3032 Candelaria Avenue.

The push comes during a weekend full of vaccine incentive events in Las Vegas as the test positivity rate hovers around 12.8% and 1,000 people are hospitalized with the virus in Nevada.

According to tracker Our World in Data, 52.6% of Nevadans have gotten one dose of the vaccine, and 43.8% have been fully vaccinated.

Oasis Auto Spa representatives said there would be no questions about immigration status at the event, and everyone over the age of 12 would be eligible to get the shot.

They said kids who haven't been immunized in Nevada before should bring their vaccination records with them.