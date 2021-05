LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Heroes live forever was the message at a 5K walk today in memory of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Lieutenant Erik Lloyd.

His watch ended back in July from covid-19.

RELATED: Community, family remember life of Las Vegas police Lt. Erik Lloyd

Lloyd led the Injured Police Officers Fund (IPOF) which helps support injured or fallen officers and their families.

So it's only fitting that proceeds from today's event were donated to the IPOF.