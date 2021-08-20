Watch
50% of eligible Nevadans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19

KTNV
Posted at 11:41 AM, Aug 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-20 14:44:26-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Today, Nevada Health Response has announced that 50% of eligible Nevadans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

As of Aug. 19, 2,837,419 COVID-19 vaccine doses, by resident county, have been administered and reported to Nevada WebIZ and 60.53% of residents age 12 and older have now initiated vaccination.

“This is an incredible milestone to reach and I am so thankful to everyone who made the choice to protect themselves, their family, and their community by getting the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Gov. Steve Sisolak. "We know there is more work to be done and we will remain focused on promoting vaccine opportunities throughout the State. I urge everyone who has been vaccinated to tell a friend, family member or loved one about the importance of vaccination and encourage them to get their shot too.”

The COVID-19 vaccine is available for all those 12 years of age and older and is free for everyone. Insurance is not required.

