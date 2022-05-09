Watch
Local News

Actions

'Corazon de Esperanza’ campaign encourages organ donation within the Latino community

Donated organs cause four people to develop breast cancer in 'extremely rare' case
© 2018 Cable News Network, Inc.
Getty Images
<p>The 53-year-old donor had no known medical conditions, and the malignancy was unknown when her kidneys, lungs, liver and heart were harvested. Full credit: Pierre-Philippe Marcou/Getty Images</p>
Donated organs cause four people to develop breast cancer in 'extremely rare' case
Posted at 6:09 AM, May 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-09 09:09:25-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Donor Network and the Latin Chamber of Commerce have launched a Latino donor outreach campaign.

Corazon de Esperanza, which translates to Heart of Hope, is the first initiative of its kind geared towards educating Latino residents and other populations about the importance of becoming organ, eye and tissue donors.

Medical data shows there is a higher likelihood of achieving a match if the donor and intended recipient share the same ethnic background. Critical factors in donor/recipient matching, such as blood types and tissue markers, are more likely to be found among members of the same ethnicity.

“It’s about trust and educating our communities about the need for organ transplant. It’s much easier for those of the same genetic make up to be the same and be the match," said Steven Peralta, the foundation president for the Nevada Donor Network.

Peralta said thefoal is to dispel myths surrounding organ, eye and tissue donation and to help increase the number or registered organ donors in the state.

In Nevada, there are currently 140 Latinos on the transplant waiting list. 22,218 or 20% of people on the national transplant waiting list are Latinos.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH