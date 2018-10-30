Cooler than average temps for Halloween in Las Vegas

Halloween weather looks cooler than average in Las Vegas this year.

North winds will blow at 15-25 mph during the daytime but should fall below 10 mph after sunset, which is around 5:45 p.m.

Despite plenty of sunshine (just some occasional high clouds) temperatures will start in the low 50s Wednesday morning and only climb to the low 70s in the afternoon.

We'll drop to the upper 60s at 6 p.m. as trick or treating is in full swing. Low 60s develop by 7 p.m. and if you're doing anything after 9 p.m. plan on numbers in the 50s!