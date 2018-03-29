CONTACT 13: Top 10 Dangerous Locations in Las Vegas area

Current
80
Mostly Cloudy
3-Day Forecast
HI: -°
LO: 57°
HI: -°
LO: 57°
HI: -°
LO: 57°
Mostly Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 57°
HI: -°
LO: 57°
HI: -°
LO: 57°
Top 10 locations from Las Vegas Metro Police, North Las Vegas and Henderson Police Departments by number of calls for service.
Do you head straight to the sales rack when you go shopping? What if we told you there's a secret way to know if your favorite store…
Women who sell a trendy line of hair care products on social media have been making false claims about government approval. It's all…