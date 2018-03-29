CONTACT 13: Top 10 Dangerous Locations in Las Vegas area

Violent crime rates are skyrocketing and police handle thousands of calls for help every day. You might think the Strip is the number one place for police response, but you'd be wrong.

Contact 13 obtained Calls for Service data for 2015 from various law enforcement agencies. We've put together a Top 10 list and map for the locations on The Strip.

We also have the Top 10 locations police respond to off The Strip, Henderson and North Las Vegas -- places where you may work or visit that demand so much police time it could delay help when you need it most.

See the extra video above for information about how police deal with nuisance locations.

Top 10 Locations on The Strip

1. 3799 S LAS VEGAS BLVD MGM HOTEL 2614

2. 3600 S LAS VEGAS BLVD BELLAGIO HOTEL & CASINO 2105

3. 3355 S LAS VEGAS BLVD VENETIAN HOTEL 2043

4. 3708 S LAS VEGAS BLVD COSMOPOLITAN 1847

5. 3570 S LAS VEGAS BLVD CAESARS PALACE HOTEL 1511

6. 3131 S LAS VEGAS BLVD WYNN HOTEL 1426

7. 3667 S LAS VEGAS BLVD PLANET HOLLYWOOD 1330

8. 3475 S LAS VEGAS BLVD HARRAH'S 1161

9. 3730 S LAS VEGAS BLVD ARIA 1153

10. 3950 S LAS VEGAS BLVD MANDALAY BAY 1084

Top 10 Locations off-Strip

1. 5757 WAYNE NEWTON BLVD MCCARRAN AIRPORT 2687

2. 5600 BOULDER HWY SPORTSMANS MANOR 2087

3. 4855 BOULDER HWY THE SUITES 1561

4. 370 E HARMON AVE HARBOR ISLAND APTS 1161

5. 4455 PARADISE RD HARD ROCK 1133

6. 5198 BOULDER HWY WALMART 1115

7. 3070 S NELLIS BLVD THE HAMPTON APTS. 884

8. 3186 S. MARYLAND SUNRISE HOSPITAL 850

9. 3770 SWENSON ST SHELTER ISLAND APTS. 791

10. 4505 W CHARLESTON BLVD WALMART SUPERCENTER 781

Top 10 Locations Henderson

1. 540 MARKS ST WALMART 651

2. 1301 SUNSET ROAD SUNSET STATION 445

3. 301 TAYLOR ST HIGHLAND VILLAGE APTS 397

4. 300 E. LAKE MEAD PKWY WALMART 380

5. 501 E. LAKE MEAD PKWY VICTORY VILLAGE APTS 375

5. 2362 N. GREEN VALLEY PKWY VILLAS AT GREEN VALLEY 375

6. 750 N. MAJOR AVE LANDSMAN GARDENS 310

6. 1100 CENTER ST LAKEWOOD COVE APTS 310

7. 3001 W. WARM SPRINGS RD CRYSTAL CREEK APTS 277

8. 100 S. BOULDER HWY CIRCLE K 272

Top 10 Locations North Las Vegas

1. 3950 W. LAKE MEAD BLVD WALMART 441

1. 3301 CIVIC CENTER DR CHEYENNE CONDO 441

2. 1807 W. CRAIG RD WALMART 395

3. 1003 E. LAKE MEAD BLVD MCDONALDS/TERRIBLE 373

4. 1827 W. GOWAN RD NEWPORT VILLAGE APT 359

5. 5005 LOSEE RD ARROW CANYON APT 305

6. 3318 DECATUR BLVD CORAL PALM CONDO 299

7. 628 W. CRAIG RD CRAIG RANCH PARK 283

8. 3300 CIVIC CENTER DR EMERALD ESTATES 281

9. 3417 E. CHEYENNE CHEYENNE WOODS APT 261

(2016 locations included in map below are from Jan - July 2016)

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) -