Easy ways to trim that stubborn fat

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Want to drop a few pounds before the holiday feasting begins but don't want to go to the gym or under the knife?

Well, you're in luck. 13 Consumer Advocate Tricia Kean takes a look at some safe alternatives that will cost a lot less than plastic surgery.

"My pants size was 18. Now I'm down to a 6/8. The 8 is getting big on me," said Cynthia Brass.

Brass is proud of her recent weight loss. She dropped 30 pounds after visiting Fast Fit Body Sculpting.

"I noticed results in my tummy in the first week and a half. It was amazing," said Brass.

Company founder Doug Zucco says this full body service uses LED lights to target the body's most stubborn fat.

"We do not kill fat cells. We're the key to unlocking the ability to burn fat," said Zucco.

After a 10-minute session, clients need to walk off the fat on the day of the treatment, according to Zucco.

"This is a healthy way of getting your body back into shape. It's a fast and easy way. But you have to follow the program," said Brass.

Also, if a full body treatment is not in the cards, cool sculpting can be an option.

Sameya Hito says she had just one trouble area.

"My stomach, there's just always that little... I call it your little pouch that you carry around with you. So I just didn't want to carry it anymore," said Hito.

So she went to DermaBella Medical Spa. Dr. Andrea Dempsey says the procedure actually freezes fat cells, which then drain out of the body naturally.

After one treatment and about 8 weeks of waiting, Hito started seeing a difference.

"I don't know the science behind it or what happens, but I haven't seen anything come back," said Hito.

The procedure can focus on fixing a double chin, arms, legs, stomach, and sides.

"The skin tightens as well," said Dr. Dempsey.

Now if loose skin is the main concern, a cavitation can also be a treatment.

"My skin is tight and I saw the results right away," said Ana Revas.

She went to Belia Skin & Beauty Spa to get rid of sagging skin under her neck.

Aesthetician Lia Yulianti says the procedure uses ultrasound and radio frequencies. She recommends getting this done at least once a week until the desired results are seen.

So the question is, how much do any of these treatments cost?

13 Action News asked each business, and they all had the same answer: it depends on each person.

But we can tell you prices start as low as $100 and as high as a couple thousand.

When considering the cost of plastic surgery, anesthesia plus recovery time, it's easy to see why so many people are considering these alternatives. Just be aware, these aren't miracle cures.

"Any choice that a patient is going to make in regards to weight reduction is going to require significant lifestyle modification," said UNLV Professor of Family Medicine Dr. David Weismiller.

He points out that nothing is permanent. Once reaching your goal, it's your job to maintain a healthy diet and some sort of physical activity.

"Self-help is incredibly important. If you look at any disease whether that's obesity or hypertension or cancer, all of them involve the patient taking some responsibility for being active with the treatment plan," said Dr. Weismiller.