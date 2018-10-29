Easy ways to trim that stubborn fat

Aesthetician Lia Yulianti says the procedure uses ultrasound and radio frequencies. She recommends getting this done at least once a week until the desired results are seen.
So the question is, how much do any of these treatments cost?
13 Action News asked each business, and they all had the same answer: it depends on each person.
But we can tell you prices start as low as $100 and as high as a couple thousand.
When considering the cost of plastic surgery, anesthesia plus recovery time, it's easy to see why so many people are considering these alternatives. Just be aware, these aren't miracle cures.
"Any choice that a patient is going to make in regards to weight reduction is going to require significant lifestyle modification," said UNLV Professor of Family Medicine Dr. David Weismiller.
He points out that nothing is permanent. Once reaching your goal, it's your job to maintain a healthy diet and some sort of physical activity.
"Self-help is incredibly important. If you look at any disease whether that's obesity or hypertension or cancer, all of them involve the patient taking some responsibility for being active with the treatment plan," said Dr. Weismiller.