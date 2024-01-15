Consumer Technology Association donates to ImpactNV, Three Square, Touro University

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Three organizations in southern Nevada are getting a boost in funding thanks to the Consumer Technology Association.

On Friday, CTA officials announced the recipients of the CES 2024 Green Grants. They stated that $125,000 in funding would be split between ImpactNV, Three Square, and Touro University.

"Through the CES Green Grants Program, CTA is proud to support projects and programs that make a positive environmental impact on our host city of Las Vegas," Gary Shapiro, CTA's president and CEO, said in a press release. "This year's grant recipients embody CTA's commitment to sustainability and support the United Nation's Human Security for All framework, which includes technology as an enabler of human rights."

ImpactNV will receive $63,680 and will use the funding for an initiative aimed at planting 100,000 trees in 10 years.

Three Square will receive $40,000 and use the funding to repurpose food that would otherwise be wasted and distribute it to those facing food insecurity in Southern Nevada.

Touro University Nevada will receive $21,320 and use the funding to install two solar-powered outdoor charging workstations.

According to CTA officials, over the last 10 years, nearly $800,000 in green grant funding has been awarded to Las Vegas organizations.