Consumer Electronics Show to break records in Las Vegas in January 2023

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Consumer Electronics Show, one of the biggest conventions in the world, is set to return to Las Vegas in January 2023.

Organizers of the four-day event, which brings together the most influential technology innovators to showcase new products and make deals, are already preparing to break attendance records.

According to the Senior Vice President of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitor Authority, Lori Nelson-Kraft, nearly one-third of the expected 100,000 attendees will be international, and the show will be 70% larger than last year's event.

The CES has a long history in Las Vegas and continues to be a major draw for the city. However, the past couple of years have been challenging as the event has struggled to recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nelson-Kraft says that the city is now fully prepared to welcome attendees and is excited to kick off the new year with the CES. The event is scheduled to take place from Jan. 5 to Jan. 8 at three different locations in Las Vegas.