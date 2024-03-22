Construction underway on new housing development in Henderson's Ascaya community

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Dozens of new homes are being built in Henderson's Ascaya community.

It's call The Canyon at Ascaya and will feature 51 multimillion-dollar homes.

Builders tell Channel 13 that each residence will have three to four bedrooms and the neighborhood will have a 23,000-square-foot clubhouse, fitness center, five pools, community parks, and pickleball and tennis courts.

"Creating this community is an unbelievable undertaking and it required so much vision early on and we are really reaping the benefits of that vision years later," said Sam Brown, Vice President of Real Estate Assets at Ascaya. "The effort has been significant and we're really proud of the time and thought and steadfastness to that vision that's been kept over the years. Now looking ahead, at The Canyon at Ascaya, is our next chapter in a very special community of lock-and-leave residences. We feel it's such a great addition that has already been created."

The homes are being designed by Nevada-based firm Blue Heron.

"Our architectural philosophy is rooted in the belief that a home should be a sanctuary and at The Canyon, we've created sanctuaries that celebrate the distinct canvas of the desert landscape," said Chris Beucler, President of Blue Heron. "In every detail of The Canyon homes, you'll find a commitment to excellence, sustainability, and design that enhances the human experience. This is modern desert living reimagined."

Construction is underway on a new housing development in Henderson's Ascaya community

Listing prices start at $2.9 million.

Construction on the first homes is expected to be complete by the second quarter of 2025. The entire community's construction is expected to be done by early 2027.

